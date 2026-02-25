ICSI CS Result Dec 2025 LIVE: ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results to be out (soon) at icsi.edu; direct link, pass percentage, topper list

Home

ICSI CS Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The ICSI CS Professional Programme result will be declared today, February 25, at 11:00 PM.

ICSI CS Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to declare the ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 as well ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 today, February 25, 2026. As per the ICSI CS Result Date schedule, the ICSI CS Professional Programme result will be declared today, February 25, at 11:00 PM. Meanwhile, the ICSI CS Executive Programme result will be announced at 2:00 PM. Candidates can download the ICSI CS Result for the Professional Programme and Executive Programme by visiting the official website of the Institute at icsi.edu.

“Result of CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examinations, December, 2025 Session would be declared on Wednesday, the 25th February, 2026,” reads the official statement. The result alongwith individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website : www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on ICSI CS Result.

