ICSI CSEET 2021: Admissions to UG, PG Students Without Exams

ICSI CSEET 2021: The candidates who are preparing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 exam, we have some important news for you. The Institute of Company Secretaries India (ICSI) has exempted undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students from appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 exam. According to the notice issued by the institute, the UG and PG students can now get direct admissions to the CS Executive Programme.

The officials at its 277th meeting on June 19, the Council decided to grant this exemption from the ICSI CSEET 2021 exam. The ICSI CS executive entrance test is an entrance examination held by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for direct admissions of applicants aspiring for CS executive courses.

Here are some of the important takeaways from the notice issued by the institute:

The Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council have been exempted from the examination. Postgraduates in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council have also been exempted from the examination.

According to the official notice, the students with the required qualifications, have to pay the applicable exemption fees. This fee is important as only then they would be exempted and granted direct admission to the CS Executive Programme.

This revised admission criteria for students will CSEET 2021 and CS Executive Programme will be effective from June 20, 2021.