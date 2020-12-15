For the candidates who are preparing for ICSI CSEET examination, we have some important news for you. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) issued an announcement stating that the registration for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 shall commence from December 16, 2020. Also Read - ICSI CS June 2021 Examination Dates Released At icsi.edu, DIRECT LINK HERE

The notice also specified that the last day to register for the entrance exam is April 15, 2020. CSETT 2021 examination is scheduled for May 8, 2021. By qualifying for this entrance test, the candidates can get direct admission into the CS Executive Programme. Also Read - ICSI CS Admit Card 2020 Released at icsi.edu For Executive and Professional Courses| Check How To Download

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED:

Photograph and signature of candidate

Birth certificate or Class 10 passing certificate

Class 12 mark sheet, Class 12 admit card (in case appearing for the exam)

Category certificate (for availing fee concession)

Identity proof: This proof may include Aadhar card, passport, voter ID, PAN card, driving license or ration card.

ABOUT THE EXAM:

CSEET 2021 is a national-level entrance exam which shall be conducted through the computer-based format.

It shall comprise of 120 questions for a total of 170 marks.

The online exam will be of 120 minutes duration while the viva voce on ‘presentation and communication skills’ will be of 15 minutes duration.

CSEET 2021 is scheduled in May 2020 and registrations for the same are scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. December 16, 2020.