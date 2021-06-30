ICSI CSEET 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the admit cards for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET 2021 exam, scheduled for July 10. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the ICSI CSEET 2021 exam can download the admit card from the official site icsi.edu. Below, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can download the admit card: Also Read - ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Registration Begins For CS Foundation, Executive, Professional Exams At icsi.edu

The candidates must note that they can download ICSI CSEET admit card using CSEET registration number and date of birth. The registration for this exam was held till June 15. Candidates who have passed class 12 exam or are waiting for the result this year are eligible for this exam. Also Read - ICSI CS Result 2021 For Executive Programme To Be Out Shortly, Check Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card: Also Read - ICSI CS Professional Result 2020 DECLARED at icsi.edu, Executive Result at THIS TIME | Details Here

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. Click on the CSEET admit card. Enter registration number and date of birth. Fill the required details. Download the ICSI CSEET admit card.

It is important to note that the institute has also asked the candidates to please use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and printing of the Admit Card, in order to get best results. However, these aren’t the only options.