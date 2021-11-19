ICSI CSEET Results 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will shortly announce the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the CSEET 2021 exam can check their score once th4 results are out on the official website at – https://www.icsi.edu/.Also Read - ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 Begins Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines | Here’s How to Download Admit Card

ICSI CSEET Results 2021: Here's how to check score

Visit the official website at https://www.icsi.edu/

Click on the link for the CSEET 2021 exam result

Key in your details such as registration number and date of birth

Check your marks for each subject

Download the result and keep a hard copy of the CSEET for future use

Along with the result, online mark sheets will also be released for the candidates. In the mark sheet, candidates will be able to check their subject-wise break up of marks that they have obtained and will also be able to download their online mark sheets. Once the result is declared, the result-cum-marks statement will also be uploaded.

The candidate must note that the no physical copy of result-cum-marks statement will be given to them this time. The CSEET 2021 was conducted by the ICSI on 13 November. As per updates, the first session of CSEET 2021 was held on July 10 and 11 in online mode. In July session, over 64.14 per cent of candidates were declared pass by ICSI.

The December session CS exams for foundation, executive and professional programmes will be held in December and January. As per the official notification, the CS Foundation exam will be held on January 3 and 4 in computer-based test (CBT) mode through remote proctoring. Notably, the exams will be held in four batches every day and the CS executive and professional exam will be held from December 21-30.