ICSI CSEET 2021 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 result on July 21, 2021. According to ICAI, the result-cum-marks statement will be released tomorrow at 3 PM. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. icsi.edu. The candidates who will qualify the exam can more move forward to register for the Executive Programme of Company Secretary course.Also Read - ICSI CSEET 2021: Admit Card Released For July 10 Exam at icsi.edu, Direct Link Here

Here are some important details: Also Read - UGC Grants Postgraduate Degree Status to CA, CS, ICWA Qualifications

Along with the CSEET result the individual subject-wise break-up of marks will also be made available on the website. Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute, immediately after that. The candidates will have to download it for their reference use and records. No physical or hard copy of result will be issued to the candidates.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps thorough which they can check the results: Also Read - ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Registration Begins For CS Foundation, Executive, Professional Exams At icsi.edu

Visit the official website icsi.edu.

Click on “CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)” tab from the homepage.

Candidates can access the result link.

To access the result of CSEET, candidates will need registration number and date of birth.

The result cum marks-statement will be displayed on the dashboard.

Candidates may save and take a print out of the result for future reference.

The announced result will be the final and no candidates will be allowed to challenge it under any circumstance.

Passing of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is one of the mandatory conditions for all candidates seeking registration to Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course. The shortlisted candidates will be further intimated about counselling, fee payment, etc. through the official website of the Institute.