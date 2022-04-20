ICSI CSEET 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam date for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 May session. As per the official notification, CSEET will be conducted on May 07, 2022, through remote proctored mode. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can also download the notice from the ICSI’s website —icsi.edu. Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 75,000; Attend Walk in Interview For 11 Posts| Check Details Here

According to the official notification, the batch timings, User Id, and Password for the CSEET will be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. Candidates are advised to log in 30 minutes prior to the Test start time. Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 15 Junior Assistant Posts at opsc.gov.in| Read Details Here

Candidates must ensure to download their Admit Cards along with the instructions to candidates for the same from Institute’s website in due course. They are also advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CSEET. Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration For 168 Posts Begins at dsssb.delhi.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Meanwhile, the ICSI CSEET July 2022 session registration process is underway and will end on June 15, 2022. The CSEET July 2022 exam will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Indian Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

One can also download the official notice from the link given below.