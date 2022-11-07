ICSI CSEET 2022 Mock Test On November 9; Check Exam Date, Other Details Here
ICSI CSEET 2022: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) examination is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, through Remote Proctored mode.
ICSI CSEET 2022 Mock Test: In order to familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2022) mock test on November 9, 2022. “Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the Candidates,” ICSI in a notification said. The candidates are required to log-in30 minutes before the scheduled time.
The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) examination is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, through Remote Proctored mode. ICSI will share the batch timings, User Id, and Password for the mock test through mail and SMS to the candidates separately. “All candidates are advised to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET,” reads the official notification.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ICSI CSEET 2022 EXAMINATION
- ICSI CSEET 2022 will be conducted on November 12, 2022.
- The examination will be conducted in remote-proctored mode.
- The exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours.
- The paper will be held for 200 marks.
- The examination will comprise of four papers: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.
