ICSI CSEET 2022 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) has started the online registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test(CSEET) November 2022 Session. Eligible candidates can apply online for the CSEET 2022 exam through the official website icsi.edu. The last date to fill ICSI CSEET 2022 application form is October 15, 2022. The CSEET 2022 exam will be held on November 12, 2022.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Registration: Step by Step Guide to Fill CSEET 2022 Application Form

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) at icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on the “CSEET CS Executive Entrance Test ” section.

” section. Now click on the link that reads, “Hurry up! Registration open for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2022 session. Last date of Registration is 15th October, 2022. For Registration click here.”

Read the instructions carefully and then proceed to CSEET Registration.

Enter the CSEET Registration details such as the name of the candidate, Aadhar Card number, Nationality, and others.

Login again using the system-generated Id and password.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the registration fee.

Upload the necessary documents.

Preview the CSEET 2022 Application form .

. Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Registration: Documents You Need to Upload

Before proceeding to the CSEET registration form please make sure that you are ready with the softcopy of the documents mentioned on this page.

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

For more details, please check the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.