Home

Education

ICSI CSEET 2023 July Session: When And Where To Check Results

ICSI CSEET 2023 July Session: When And Where To Check Results

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be announcing the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July attempt today, 9 August at 4 PM.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 result OUT.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be announcing the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July attempt today, August 9. The results are expected to be out at 4 PM today. The CSEET 2023 result can be downloaded from the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu. The CSEET July 2023 examinations took place on July 30 and August 1. The CSEET 2023 was initially administered by ICSI on July 30. Later on, the institute administered a retest on August 1 for the applicants who could not take the exam because of some technological difficulties.

Trending Now

An official ICSI statement read, “The Result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 30th July, 2023 and 01st August, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 09th August, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.”

Aspirants were also informed that the e-result-cum-marks document will be available for download on the website right after the result declaration. “No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” the statement added.

How to download the ICSI CSEET July result 2023?

Here are the steps to download the ICSI CSEET July result –

Step 1: Visit the official site of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu

Step 2: As you reach the homepage, click on the student tab

Step 3: Go to the CSEET result option

Step 4: Click on the ‘ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result’ link

Step 5: When the login page appears on the screen enter your ICSI CSEET credentials and enter submit

Step 6: The ICSI CSEET July 2023 results will be displayed

Step 7: Download the ICSI CSEET July 2023 result and take a printout for future use

The CSEET 2023 consisted of four exams, each containing 35 questions. Paper 1 is for business communication, paper 2 is for legal aptitude and logical thinking, paper 3 is for the economic and business environment, and paper 4 is for current affairs presentation and communication skills. The test has a total of 200 marks, with every section worth 50 marks. In order to pass the CSEET 2023, applicants shall receive a minimum of 40 percent in each paper and an aggregate of a minimum of 50 percent in all examinations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES