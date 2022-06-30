ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET July Session. Eligible candidates can download the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 from the official website icsi.edu. It is to be noted that the ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card has been released on Thursday, June 29.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Register For 14 Posts Till July 7| Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here

Candidates can download the same by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth. Below are the steps and a direct link to download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022.

Step by Step Guide to Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) at icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on the “CSEET CS Executive Entrance Test ” section.

” section. Now click on the link that reads, “Download Admit card for CSEET July 2022 to be held on 9th July 2022.”

A new PDF will be opened on the screen.

Click on the link given in PDF Document.

Enter the login credentials such as CSEET Registration number and date of birth.

and date of birth. Your ICSI CSEET July Session Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the ICSI CSEET 2022 Hall Ticket for future reference.

ICSI CSEET 2022: Check Other Details Here

This year, CSEET 2022 will be held on July 09, 2022. The exam will be held in remote proctored mode. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.