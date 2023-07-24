Home

ICSI CSEET admit card 2023 out, Here’s How To Download

ICSI has released the admit cards for CSEET 2023. Candidates must download their hall tickets from the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.

CSEET entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 30.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023. To download the hall ticket, candidates must visit the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu and login using their application number and date of birth. It is important to note that the computer-based entrance test for Executive course admission offered by the institute is scheduled to be conducted on July 30. Earlier, it was slated to take place on July 8. As part of the preparation, the CSEET mock test 2023 will take place on July 27 and 28.

Applicants appearing for the test are advised to ensure that they carry their CSEET admit card along with a government-issued identity card for verification. The examination will be conducted online in remote proctored mode for a duration of 120 minutes (i.e., 2 hours). Candidates must recheck the details mentioned in their CSEET admit card.

Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test serves as the entrance test for the Executive Programme of Company Secretary (CS) course offered by Institute of Company Secretaries of India. It evaluates applicants’ ability in various subjects and essential skills essential for a career in company secretaryship.

ICSI CSEET admit card 2023: Official Announcement

The official notice read, “With reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 30th July, 2023. You are requested to download your Admit Card along with instructions to the candidates by visiting the link: https://tinyurl.com/2pdhq52z. The same will be available for download from July 22 from 3 pm onwards by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e., Unique Id) and Date of Birth.”

“For best results, please use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and printing of the Admit Card,” it added.

ICSI CSEET admit card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official site of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link that reads ‘ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023’.

Step 3: Login with your credentials, your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: After successfully login in, admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully and download the PDF.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same as well for future references.

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET admit card

For more related details, aspirants can visit the official website of ICSE at www.icsi.edu.

