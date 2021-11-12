ICSI CSEET Exam 2021: The students who are preparing for the ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 must be knowing that the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) will be held on Saturday, November 13 in remote-proctored mode.Also Read - ICSI to Hold CSEET 2021 Repeat Mock Test Today: Check Exam Guidelines, Helpline Numbers, Other Details

Due to the COVID pandemic, the ICSI has allowed the students to take ICSI CSEET 2021 through their laptop or desktop from home or other convenient and isolated places. However, the candidates will not be allowed to appear through smartphones or tablets. Also Read - ICSI CSEET 2021 Result Tomorrow at This Time at icsi.edu | Know How to Check Scores Here

Ahead of appearing for the exams, the students who have registered for the CSEET November exams can access the admit cards from the official website — icsi.edu. Also Read - ICSI CSEET 2021: Admit Card Released For July 10 Exam at icsi.edu, Direct Link Here

The students must note that the CSEET will be held for multiple-choice question (MCQ) and will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The students will appear for the CSEET 2021 for four papers — Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills. They must note that each of these papers will have 35 questions of 50 marks. The total marks of CSEET 2021 is 200.

ICSI CSEET 2021: Here’s how to download admit card

Go to the official website– icsi.edu

Click on ‘Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021’ link

Enter CSEET registration number and password to login

Check and download the admit card

ICSI CSEET 2021: Check these exam day guidelines