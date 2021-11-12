ICSI CSEET Exam 2021: The students who are preparing for the ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 must be knowing that the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) will be held on Saturday, November 13 in remote-proctored mode.Also Read - ICSI to Hold CSEET 2021 Repeat Mock Test Today: Check Exam Guidelines, Helpline Numbers, Other Details
Due to the COVID pandemic, the ICSI has allowed the students to take ICSI CSEET 2021 through their laptop or desktop from home or other convenient and isolated places. However, the candidates will not be allowed to appear through smartphones or tablets.
Ahead of appearing for the exams, the students who have registered for the CSEET November exams can access the admit cards from the official website — icsi.edu.
The students must note that the CSEET will be held for multiple-choice question (MCQ) and will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The students will appear for the CSEET 2021 for four papers — Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills. They must note that each of these papers will have 35 questions of 50 marks. The total marks of CSEET 2021 is 200.
ICSI CSEET 2021: Here’s how to download admit card
- Go to the official website– icsi.edu
- Click on ‘Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021’ link
- Enter CSEET registration number and password to login
- Check and download the admit card
ICSI CSEET 2021: Check these exam day guidelines
- The students appearing for the exam will have to login 30 minutes prior to the start of the test.
- They will not be allowed entry after exam begins.
- However, the students will be allowed to keep with them the admit Card and one of the photo identity cards in original.
- They can’t keep with them any book, study material, handwritten or printed notes, mobile phone, headphones, earphones.