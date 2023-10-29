Home

Education

ICSI CSEET on Nov 4; Check Admit Card, Exam Day Guidelines, Other Details Here

ICSI CSEET on Nov 4; Check Admit Card, Exam Day Guidelines, Other Details Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 4, 2023.

ICSI CSEET on Nov 4; Check Admit Card, Exam Day Guidelines, Other Details Here

ICSI CSEET Exam Date 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 4, 2023, through Remote Proctored mode. The batch timings, User ID, and password for the examination will be communicated by E-Mail/SMS to the candidates separately. Candidates are requested to appear in the test using credentials sent to their registered Email IDs and through SMS. Students must ensure to download their admit cards along with the instructions to candidates for the same from the Institute’s website.

Trending Now

ICSI CSEET November Session Admit Card 2023 – Download Link

Candidates can download the ICSI CSEET November Session Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website – icsi.edu. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique ID) and date of birth.

You may like to read

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) at https://icsi.edu/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Admit Cards of November 2023 CSEET to be held on 4th November 2023 are available for download.” The link is available in the students’ section under the ‘Latest @ICSI’ tab.

A new PDF document will appear on the screen. Click the link given in the document.

Enter the login details such as CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique ID) and date of birth.

(i.e. Unique ID) and date of birth. Your ICSI CSEET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Notice pdf

ICSI CSEET November Session Admit Card 2023 – Exam Day Guidelines

All candidates must take note that the use of unfair means during the examinations in remote proctored mode is

viewed very seriously by the Institute and if any student is found indulging in the use of unfair means regarding the

examinations, he/she shall be dealt with seriously, and strict action will be taken against them.

Using Mobile Phones or such gadgets including headphones, etc.

Use of study material/ chits/ handwritten or printed material/ Pen & Paper

Presence of any other person/ receiving or seeking help from other person in any form

Tampering with Screen /Camera/ Audio/ Mic/ Safe Examination Browser

Capturing video/ photograph(s) of the Question screen

Leaving the Examination seat during the test (a candidate not visible in the camera of the computer used for the Examination)

Verbal or non-verbal communication of any sort

Reading Questions loudly, etc

“All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop /desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET,” reads the official statement. For more details, check the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) or you can check out this space – https://www.india.com/education/.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.