ICSI Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the CS Foundation Programme Examination(December 2021) session, and the CSEET(January 2022) today, January 19, 2022. According to ICSI, the result-cum-marks statement has been released today at 4:00 PM. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the result from the official website of the institute, icsi.edu.Also Read - BDL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 82 Posts on bdl-india.in | Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details

The Official notice issued by ICSE reads, ”The Result of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session held on 03rd & 04th January, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 08th & 10th January, 2022 would be declared on Wednesday, the 19th January, 2022 at 4.00 P.M.” Also Read - MPRDC Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For Various Managerial Posts at mponline.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the ICSI Result. Also Read - ICMR NIN Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For These Posts on main.icmr.nic.in | Apply Before This Date

Steps to Download ICSI Result 2021

Go to the official website i.e. icsi.edu. Click on the ink that reads, ”ICSI CS foundation December 2021’ or ‘ICSI CSEET January 2022,” available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option. Your result will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, Candidates can also check the result from the link given below.

Here’s the Direct Link to Download ICSI CSEET(January 2022) Result

Here’s the Direct Link to Download ICSI CS Foundation Programme Examination(December 2021)Result

The Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December 2021 session was held on January 3 and January 4, 2022. Meanwhile, the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on January 8, and January 10, 2022.