ICSI Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of the CS Foundation Programme Examination(December 2021) session, and the CSEET(January 2022) course tomorrow, as of January 19, 2022. According to ICSI, the result-cum-marks statement will be released tomorrow at 4:00 PM. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the result from the official website of the institute, icsi.edu.Also Read - ICMR NIN Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For These Posts on main.icmr.nic.in | Apply Before This Date

The Official notice issued by ICSE reads, ”The Result of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session held on 03rd & 04th January, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 08th & 10th January, 2022 would be declared on Wednesday, the 19th January, 2022 at 4.00 P.M.” Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For 186 Associate Professor Posts on du.ac.in | Details Inside

Here are some important details Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For MTS, UDC, Other Posts on esic.nic.in | Check Pay Scale, Eligibility Here

Along with the CSEET result, the individual subject-wise break-up of marks will also be made available on the website.

Candidates must note that no physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the Result.

Steps to Download ICSI Result 2021

Go to the official website i.e. icsi.edu. Click on the ICSI Result 2021 for CS Foundation or CSEET link. Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option. Your result will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can also check the official notification from the link given below. Click Here

The Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December 2021 session was held on January 3 and January 4, 2022. Meanwhile, the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on January 8, and January 10, 2022.