ICSI CSEET January 2024 To Be Held On Jan 6, Application Process Begins at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Registration 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to conduct the examination for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2024) for the January session on January 6, 2024.

ICSI CSEET Registration 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to conduct the examination for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2024) for the January session on January 6, 2024. Meanwhile, the registration process will close on December 15. All those students who are planning to appear for the examination can fill up the ICSI CSEET application form 2024 by visiting the official website – https://smash.icsi.edu/Scripts/CSEET/Instructions_CSEET.aspx. All the files should be present in one of the following formats(jpg, jpeg, png, gif, bmp, pdf). Whereas, the maximum allowed file size is 2 MBs. The file size of the student photo should be between 20kb to 50kb. The file Size of the student’s signature should be between 10kb to 20kb.

A candidate who has passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary(10+2) examination or equivalent can apply for the examination. From the application form to the exam schedule, Candidates can check all the related details about the ICSI CSEET examination here.

ICSI CSEET Registration: Check the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Application Form Date

Last Date to Apply: December 15, 2023

ICSI CSEET Registration: Step-by-Step Guide to Fill CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Application Form

To register for the ICSI CSEET examination, registered students have to upload basic details including names and qualifications, pay the application fee, and upload documents as required.

Go to the official website – https://smash.icsi.edu/Scripts/CSEET/Instructions_CSEET.aspx or https://icsi.edu/home/.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Proceed to CSEET Registration.”

For new registration, enter the basic information and correspondence address.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form. Save a copy of it for future reference.

ICSI CSEET Registration: List of Documents Required

Before proceeding to the CSEET registration form please make sure that you are ready with the softcopy of the documents mentioned on this page.

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing)

10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

