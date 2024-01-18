Home

ICSI CSEET January 2024 Result Tomorrow? Check Expected Date And Time, Direct Link

ICSI CSEET Result 2024 date and time for the January session have been released. As per the notice, the Institute will declare the ICSI CSEET Result tomorrow, January 19, 2024, at 2:00 PM. The result

ICSI CSEET Result 2024 date and time for the January session have been released. As per the notice, the Institute will declare the ICSI CSEET Result tomorrow, January 19, 2024, at 2:00 PM. The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu. This year, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducted the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 6 and January 8 in remote proctored mode.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records,” ICSI in an official notification said. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.

To access the scorecard, a candidate must enter his/her application number and date of birth. Here is the step-by-step guide to check the ICSI CSEET January 2024 result.

ICSI CSEET January 2024 Result: How to Download CSEET Scorecard?

Visit CSEET website: Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The official website is likely to be

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The official website is likely to be Navigate to the Result Section: Look for the link that reads, “Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Declaration of Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 4th November, 2023 and 6th November, 2023 Friday, the 10th November, 2023 at 02:00 P.M. Click to View Result.”

Look for the link that reads, “Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Declaration of Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 4th November, 2023 and 6th November, 2023 Friday, the 10th November, 2023 at 02:00 P.M. Click to View Result.” Enter Details: Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth. Submit/View Result: Your ICSI CSEET Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

