ICSI CSEET January Result 2024(Shortly) LIVE: CSEET Formal E-Result-Cum-Marks Statement at icsi.edu(Today); Direct Link, Pass Percentage, Topper List

ICSI CSEET January Result 2024(Shortly) LIVE: CSEET Formal E-Result-Cum-Marks Statement at icsi.edu(Today); Direct Link, Pass Percentage, Topper List

The ICSI CSEET January 2024 Result will be declared today, January 19th, 2024 at 2 PM on the official website – icsi.edu. The result along with the individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET January Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The much-anticipated Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 results are about to be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The ICSI CSEET January 2024 Result will be declared today, January 19th, 2024 at 2 PM on the official website – icsi.edu. The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: . This year, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducted the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 6 and January 8 in remote proctored mode.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records,” ICSI in an official notification said. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on ICSI CSEET January Result HERE.

