ICSI CSEET July 2022: The Indian Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) has commenced the online application process for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test(CSEET July 2022) today, April 18, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the ICSI's website at icsi.edu. The last date to register is July 15, 2022. The ICSI will conduct the CSEET July 2022 exam on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

ICSI CSEET July 2022: Here’s How to Register at icsi.edu

Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at icsi.edu.

Click on CS Executive Entrance Test(CSEET) section.

Now click on “Hurry up! Registration open for CSEET July 2022 session. Last date of Registration is 15th June, 2022 For Registration click here.”

Read the instructions and proceed to CSEET Registration.

Enter the registration details such as the name of the candidate, address, Aadhaar number, and others.

Upload the scanned documents.

Preview the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Save, Download ICSI CSEET July 2022 application form and take a printout of it for future use.

ICSI CSEET 2022: Documents Required

Before proceeding to CSEET registration form, candidates must have these documents(listed below) ready.