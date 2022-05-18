ICSI CSEET 2022 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Wednesday declared the ICSI CSEET May Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can download their results through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on May 7 and 9, 2022.Also Read - UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2022 Notification Released; Check Eligibility, Important Dates Here

The result has been declared today at 4:00 PM."Declaration of result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 7th and 9th May, 2022 Date and Time of Result Declaration: 18th May, 2022 at 4.00," reads the official statement. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to download the result.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Result: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at www.icsi.edu. On the homepage, click on the ‘ICSI CSEET 2022 May result’ link. Enter the required login credentials such as CSEET registration number and date of birth. Click on the submit option. Download the ICSI CSEET 2022 result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can download the result through the direct link given below

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.