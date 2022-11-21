ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result Declared at icsi.edu; Direct Link, Scorecard, E-Mark Sheet Here

ICSI CSEET 2022 Result at icsi.edu: All those candidates who have appeared in the CSEET November 2022 examination can download the result by visiting the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Result at icsi.edu: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result for the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 November session today, November 21, 2022, by 4:00 PM. All those candidates who have appeared in the CSEET November 2022 examination can download the result by visiting the official website at icsi.edu. To access the CSEET 2022 November session result, a candidate needs to enter his /her registration number (unique ID) and date of birth.

” Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet” reads the statement on the official website. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard.

How To Download ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu. Click on the link that reads,” Download CSEET November 2022 exam result.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth. The CSEET November 2022 result will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for further reference.

According to ICSI, “Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 session will be uploaded on the website of Institute– icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.” For more details, check the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).