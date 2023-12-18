Home

ICSI CSEET Registration For May 2024 Session Begins at icsi.edu; Check Minimum Eligibility

ICSI CSEET Registration For May 2024 Session: Candidates can fill up the ICSI CSEET May application form by visiting the official website - icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET May 2024 Registration: The registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 session has started today, December 18, 2023. Candidates can fill up the ICSI CSEET May application form by visiting the official website – icsi.edu. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), responsible for conducting the examination, will close the application form on April 15.

ICSI CSEET Registration May 2024: Check Minimum Eligibility

Passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary(10+2) Examination or equivalent.

Exempted From CSEET(Eligible to take Direct Admission in CS Executive Programme): Foundation passed of ICSI/Final passed of ICAI/Final passed of ICMAI/Graduates having minimum 50% marks)/Post Graduates.

ICSI CSEET Exam Date

The CSEET examination for the May 2024 session is proposed to be held on May 4, 2024.

ICSI CSEET May 2024 Registration: How to Apply?

Go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at icsi.edu.

On the homepage, look for the Latest @ICSI section.

Look for the link that reads, “Hurry up! Registration opens for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 session. Last date of Registration is 15th April, 2024 Click to Register.”

Proceed to CSEET Registration.

For new users, register yourself on the portal.

Once registered, fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form. Download a copy of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

For more details, visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).