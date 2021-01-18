ICSI CSEET Result 2021: The ICSI CSEET 2021 Results have been released. The ICSI candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the CSEET 2021 Scorecard on the official website of the council i.e. icsi.edu. For the convenience of the ICSI CSEET students, we have mentioned the steps below through which the candidates can check the results. Also Read - ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Announced at icsi.edu | Check Direct Link Here

To check the CSEET Results 2021 students are required to enter the Roll Number and registration number in the link provided here. Candidates can check the ICSI CSEET results 2021 through the link available on the official website – i.e. icsi.edu.

To avoid facing any problems or challenges while trying to access the result, candidates are advised to follow the simple steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the ICSI CSEET 2021 official website

Step 2: Click on the CSEET 2021 Result link available

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password in the CSET 2021 Result link

Step 4: Download the ICSI CSEET 2021 Results 2021 for further reference

After the CSEET 2021 results are released on the official website the formal e-result-cum-mark sheet for the CSET 2021 exams will be uploaded on the official website.

The council has also released a circular:

The circular reads “The result along with individual candidate’s subject wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.”