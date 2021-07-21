ICSI CSEET Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CSEET Result 2021 for the recently concluded entrance exam. The candidates who had appeared for the CSEET exams can now check the results on the official website of the institute i.e. icsi.edu. The CSEET 2021 exam was held on 10th and 12th July in online remote-proctored mode for which the results have been announced today.

Below, we have also the direct link through which the candidates can check the results. By clicking on the below-given link and entering their Registration No and Date of Birth, candidates will be able to check ICSI CSEET 2021 Results easily:

Check ICSI CSEET Result 2021 – Direct Link (Live Now)

For the convenience of the students, we have also mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. icsi.edu

Step 2: Locate link for Results Section in the top menu

Step 3: Find and Click on Link for CSEET 2021

Step 4: Enter your Exam Roll Number and Password to log onto the portal

Step 5: Your ICSI CSEET 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result scorecard and take printout

Important Details Here: