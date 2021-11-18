New Delhi: We have some important news for the candidates, who had appeared for ICSI CSEET November exam. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Date has been released today, on November 18, 2021. According to the latest update, the results will be announced on the official website of the company tomorrow i.e. November 19, 2021, at 4 pm. Students who had appeared in the exam can check the ICSI CSEET Result November 2021 on icsi.edu.Also Read - ICSI CS Executive, Foundation June Results 2021 Declared: Here's How to Check Score at icsi.edu

The candidates must note that the institute would release online mark sheets along with a rank list on the same day. The first session was held on July 10 and 11, 2021 and 64.14% of candidates were declared pass. Also Read - ICSI CS Results 2021: Professional, Executive, Foundation Results to be Declared Today on icsi.edu | Here’s How to Download Score

Here are some of the important details:

The online entrance exam was conducted on November 13 and 14, 2021.

The digital mark sheets would contain details such as the subject-wise breakup of the marks, name, exam and other details of the students.

The candidates must note that the credentials required to check results are the registration number and date of birth of the candidates.

The aspirants with graduate or postgraduate degrees are now allowed to take direct admission to CS executive programme.

A minimum of 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in aggregate are required to qualify for the examination. The scorecard would be valid for only one year from the publication date of the result. Once the validity expires, the applicant has to reappear for the examination. Also Read - ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: Institute Releases Notification | Check Important Details Here