ICSI CSEET Result 2022 To Be Announced On This Date At icsi.edu | Check Time And Other Details Here

ICSI CSEET Result 2022: ICSI CSEET Result 2022 date has been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. According to the date announced by the company, the result for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be announced tomorrow, November 21, 2022 at 4 pm. Soon after the formal announcement of the ICSI CSEET Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET Result 2022 date: Here are some of the key details

The result for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be announced tomorrow, November 21, 2022 at 4 pm ICSI CSEET Result 2022 will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. icsi.edu. The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute soon after declaration of result No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.

ICSI CSEET Result 2022: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.