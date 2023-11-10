ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Declared; Check Direct Link, How to View Scorecard at icsi.edu

Home

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 has been declared. Check the direct link, and how to view scorecard at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET November Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the result for the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. To access the scorecard, a candidate must enter his/her application number and date of birth.

The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates. In this article, check step by step guide along with a direct link to access the scorecard. F

ICSI CSEET November Result 2023: How to Download CSEET Scorecard?

Visit CSEET website: Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The official website is likely to be www.icsi.edu

Navigate to the Result Section: Look for the link that reads, "Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Declaration of Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 4th November, 2023 and 6th November, 2023 Friday, the 10th November, 2023 at 02:00 P.M. Click to View Result."

Enter Details: Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth. Submit/View Result: Your ICSI CSEET Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.