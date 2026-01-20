Home

ICSI CSEET Result January 2026 declared at icsi.edu; direct link

ICSI CSEET Result January 2026 Download Link: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) has declared the ICSI CSEET result Jan 2026 today, at 2 PM. Eligible candidates can access the ICSI CSEET Result link at www.icsi.edu. The result, along with the individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks, will be made available on the Institute’s website.

Candidates can download the ICSI CSEET Result at www.icsi.edu. In this article, we have provided you with the step by step guide to download the ICSI CSEET scorecard.

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) at www.icsi.edu.

Look for the result link.

Enter the login details.

Your ICSI CSEET Result will appear

