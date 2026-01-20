Home

ICSI CSEET Result January 2026 LIVE: ICSI CSEET result, scorecard at icsi.edu(declared); check download link, subject-wise break-up of marks here

The ICSI CSEET Result will be announced today, January 20, 2026 at 2:00 PM.

ICSI CSEET Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) is all set to announce the ICSI CSEET result Jan 2026 today. The ICSI CSEET Result will be announced today, January 20, 2026, at 2:00 PM. The result, along with the individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks, will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.

Candidates can download the ICSI CSEET Result at www.icsi.edu. “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2026 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records,” ICSI in an official notice said. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.

