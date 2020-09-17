ICSI CSEET Results 2020 were Thursday declared on the official website icsi.edu. All those who sat for the CSI CSEET exams 2020 can visit the official website and check their result. In case the website is down, students may check their results in a while.

“Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (#CSEET) August, 2020 results to be announced on 17th September, 2020 @ 2:00 PM #csashishgarg,” ICSI said in a tweet.

Here’s how you can check ICSI CSEET results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at at icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘CSEET results 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print-out for a future reference