ICSI Result June 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the result of Company Secretary Executive Examination on Sunday. Candidates can check their result at the official website of ICSI, i.e., icsi.edu.

Notably, the result of the ICSI CS Professional Exam 2019 was also declared earlier on August 25.

Here’s How to Check ICSI CS Professional June Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official ICSI website – icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘ICSI CS Professional Result 2019’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Now enter the login credentials by entering your exam details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a copy of the same for future purpose.

ICSI Result 2019: Here are the top three rank holders of Company Secretaries Executive Programme (Old Syllabus)

1. Khushi Agarwal

2. Narayanchetty Akarsh

3. Aayush Kamediya

ICSI Result 2019: Here are the top three rank holders of Company Secretaries Executive Programme (New Syllabus)

1. Gokul R

2. Darshan P

3. Nikhita Aniruddha Kadkol

The ICSI awards the certificate of bestowing the designation of Company Secretary (CS) to a candidate qualifying for the membership of the Institute. In 1960, the Company Law Board started a course in Company Secretaryship leading to the award of Government Diploma in Company Secretaryship.