ICSI Result June 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the result of Company Secretary Professional Examination on Sunday. Candidates can check their result at the official website of ICSI, i.e., icsi.edu.

An official notice from the ICSI read: “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”

Notably, the result of the ICSI CS Executive Exam will be declared later in the day at 2 PM.

Here’s How to Check ICSI CS Professional June Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official ICSI website – icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘ICSI CS Professional Result 2019’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Now enter the login credentials by entering your exam details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a copy of the same for future purpose.

The ICSI awards the certificate of bestowing the designation of Company Secretary (CS) to a candidate qualifying for the membership of the Institute. In 1960, the Company Law Board started a course in Company Secretaryship leading to the award of Government Diploma in Company Secretaryship.