ICSI Recruitment Drive 2023: When and Where To Apply For CSC Executive Posts

Aspiring candidates will be able to apply for the posts of CSC Executive Posts at the official website of ICSI - www.icsi.edu from August 12 till August 25.

ICSI recruitment drive 2023.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India recently issued a notification to invite online applications from eligible candidates for the position of CSC Executives (On a Contractual Basis). Interested candidates can apply for the job at the ICSI official website – www.icsi.edu. The applications will be accepted from tomorrow, August 12 onwards. The last date to apply for the CSC Executive post is August 25.

The most recent recruitment drive by ICSI wishes to fill up 10 vacancies. The job is located in Manesar, near Gurgaon.

Eligibility Criteria

Now, talking about the eligibility criteria for the position, the candidate shall not be more than 31 years old as on August 1, 2023. Coming to the educational qualification of the candidate, they should be a member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

What is the salary of a CSC Executive?

The Consolidated payout of a CSC Executive is in the range of Rs 40,000/- to Rs 60,000/- per month. After an experience of more than two years, the salary is up to Rs 50,000/- per month for the first year, and Rs 55,000/- per month for the second year. It reaches Rs 60,000/- per month in the third year.

On the other hand, candidates with post-qualification experience of more than one to two years can make up to Rs 45,000/- per month for the first year, Rs 50,000/- per month for the second year, and Rs 55,000/- per month for the third year.

While the tenure of the position will be initially for a period of one year, the contract might be extended every year up to a maximum period of two more years based on the performance and the requirement.

How to apply for CSC Executive posts?

If you are wondering how to apply for the position of CSC Executive, the candidates shall follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, visit the official website of ICSI – www.icsi.edu

Step 2

As you reach the homepage, click on the CSC Executive link

Step 3

Register yourself to proceed with the application process

Step 4

Fill up the form and hit submit

Step 5

Download the form and take a printout for future use

In order to garner more information regarding the job vacancy, check out the official notification.

