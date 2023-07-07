Home

ICSI Recruitment 2023: Apply For CRC Executives Posts At icsi.edu

Eligible candidates willing to apply for CRC Executives posts can apply on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. It is important to note that the last date to apply for the post is July 23.

The last date to apply for CRC Executives posts is July 23 this year.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the recruitment process for Central Registration Centre (CRC) Executives (on a contractual basis). Candidates willing to apply for the posts can visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The recruitment process starts from today, July 7. The last date to apply for the posts is July 23. Notably, the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies in Central Registration Centre, IICA, Corporate Bhawan, and Manesar, near Gurugram. As per the notice, applicants are requested not to send a hard copy of their online application Form/ CV’s /Certificates to the institute. All candidates applying on the ICSI portal should send their bio data to cs.crcjobs@gmail.com mentioning the hyperlink of online applications, as per the official notice.

ICSI Recruitment 2023: Contract Period

The tenure for the position will be for a period of one year. Based on the performance and the requirement of the job, the contract period may be extended up to a maximum period of two more years.

ICSI Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Post qualification experience of more than two years – The payout for such candidates will be Rs 50,000 per month for the first year and Rs 55,000 per month in the second year. The payout for the third year will reach to Rs 60,000 per month.

– The payout for such candidates will be Rs 50,000 per month for the first year and Rs 55,000 per month in the second year. The payout for the third year will reach to Rs 60,000 per month. Post qualification experience of more than one to two years – Candidates will get Rs 45,000 per month for the first year. For the second year, the amount will reach Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 55,000/per month for the third year.

– Candidates will get Rs 45,000 per month for the first year. For the second year, the amount will reach Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 55,000/per month for the third year. Post qualification experience up to one year– Rs 40,000 per month for the first year. It will reach Rs 45,000 per month and Rs 50,000 per month in the second year and third year respectively.

ICSI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post must be 31 years of age as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: He/she must be a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

It is important to note that applicants having a post-qualification experience of one to two or more than two years will be preferred.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a professional body to develop and regulate Company Secretaries jobs in the country. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India aims to be a global leader in promoting good corporate governance. Under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Indian government, the Institute provides top-quality education to Company Secretaries course students. Presently, there are around 2.5 lakh students enrolled in ICSI.

For related queries or information, candidates can visit the official website at icsi.edu or send a mail at hr.dept@icsi.edu.

