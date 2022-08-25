ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022 LIVE: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result for the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June 2022 session today, August 25, 2022. The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the Institute’s website, www.icsi.edu. The CS professional programme result will be declared at 11:00 AM on August 25, 2022(today). Meanwhile, the Executive Programme will be released at 2:00 PM. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on ICSI CS result, topper list, and more.Also Read - ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive Programme Results 2022 Tomorrow at icsi.edu; Details Inside

