ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022 LIVE: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result for the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June 2022 session today, August 25, 2022. The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the Institute’s website, www.icsi.edu. The CS professional programme result will be declared at 11:00 AM on August 25, 2022(today). Meanwhile, the Executive Programme will be released at 2:00 PM. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on ICSI CS result, topper list, and more.Also Read - ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive Programme Results 2022 Tomorrow at icsi.edu; Details Inside

Direct LINK: CS Professional, Executive Programme Result Shortly(Link to be Active Soon)

Follow LIVE Updates on ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022 Here

Also Read - ICSI CS Professional, Executive Programme Result 2022 on Aug 25 at icsi.edu| Check Details Inside

Also Read - ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET July Result 2022 Declared; Here's How to Check at icsi.edu

Live Updates

  • 10:02 AM IST

    ICSI Result 2022 LIVE: Reminder For Candidates!

    In case the physical copy of Result-cum-MarksStatement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” ICSI in an official notification said.

  • 9:55 AM IST

    ICSI Result 2022 LIVE: CS Professional, Executive Programme Result Shortly. Check details here


    Dates for the next examination for the Executive Programme and Professional Programme


    The next examination for the Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21 to December 30 for which the online Examination enrollment form together with the requisite Examination fee will be submitted from August 26, 2022.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2022 LIVE: Check Details Here

    Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result by visiting the official website of the Institute at http://www.icsi.edu

  • 9:35 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2022 LIVE: Check Name of the Examination and Result Declaration Time


    Result to be declared:     August 25, 2022

    Professional Programme    : 11:00 A.M.

    Executive Programme:     02:00 P.M.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022?

    Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu.
    On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section.
    Look for the link that reads, “Download Executive and Professional Programme June, 2022 session Result.”
    Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
    Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022 LIVE: Check Official Website

    The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the Institute’s website, http://www.icsi.edu.