IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Job Opportunity For Graduates. Details Inside

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank Ltd. is hiring.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: IDBI Bank Ltd. has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Assistant Manager (Grade A) post. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in. The last date for submission of the application form is February 28, 2023. A total of 600 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Jobs 2023 Important Dates Here

Cut-off date for eligibility criteria of Age & Qualification: January 01, 2023

Online Registration (only): February 17, 2023 to February 28, 2023

Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – (Online mode only): February 17, 2023 to February 28, 2023

Tentative Date of Online Test*: April , 2023

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Vacancy

Assistant Manager: 600 posts

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Educational Qualification For Assistant Manager: Graduate from a recognized university. * Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. Minimum 2 years of experience in Banks and financial service (including but not limited to Micro Finance Institutions/Non Banking Financial Companies/Cooperative Banks/ Regional Rural Banks/Fintech Companies) & Insurance Sector. Experience should be Full time & as a permanent employee (Experience below 06 months in any organization will not be reckoned).

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager: Job Notification PDF

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager: Apply Now

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). Fitness of the candidates after PRMT would be based on the prevailing guidelines of the Bank.

Career Prospects and Emoluments

After joining the Bank’s services as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’, the extant Basic Pay currently applicable to Assistant Managers in Grade A is Rs.36,000/- per month in the pay scale of 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)–49910–1990(7)-63840(17 years). Candidates should note that the pay scales, allowances, reimbursements, perquisites and other terms subsisting at the time of joining and as may be modified / amended / revised from time to time would be applicable as per rules in force from time to time.

How to Apply For IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Jobs?

Candidates can apply through Online only, from February 17, 2023 to February 28, 2023 both dates inclusive. Application in any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no rectification will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON.

