The IDBI Bank has published a latest recruitment notification to fill up 134 vacancies for various Specialist Cadre Officer posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the various managerial posts for the Financial Year 2020-21 can apply on the official website of the bank i.e. idbibank.in as per schedule, starting from December 24, 2020.

The applicants must note that the last date to fill the online application form and fee payment is January 07, 2021. Selected candidates are to be posted anywhere across India on an initial probation period of 1 year. Selection is to be done on the basis of preliminary screening followed by GD and/or Personal Interview.

For the convenience of the candidates we have mentioned the posts offered by the bank below:

The vacancies are available for the posts of Assistant Manager (Grade A), Manager (Grade B), Assistant General Manager (Grade C) and Deputy General Manager (Grade D) for 09, 62, 52 and 11 vacancies respectively. The available vacancies are bifurcated across various categories as per reservation.

IDBI RECRUITMENT 2020 FOR 134 SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICER DETAILED ADVERTISEMENT

IDBI bank has indicated post-wise eligibility criteria which must be fulfiled by the candidates applying for the particular post.