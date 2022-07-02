IDBI Executive Admit Card 2022 Latest News: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) released the admit card for the post of Executives (On Contract) today, July 02, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the IDBI Recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from the Bank’s official website idbibank.in.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Register For 14 Posts Till July 7| Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1544 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The Bank will tentatively conduct the online test for Executive posts on July 09, 2022. Out of the total vacancies, 1044 posts are reserved for Executives (on Contract) posts and 500 for Assistant managers, Grade 'A' posts.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: How to Download IDBI Executive Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of the Industrial Development Bank of India at idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ section.

Click on the ‘Current Opening’ section.

Now click on the “Call Letter for Online Examination” link

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Now click on the login option.

Your IDBI Executive Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 Check Salary Here

Executives on Contract:

Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year,

Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year and

Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service

Assistant Manager, Grade ‘A’

During the Training Period of 9 months – Rs.2,500/- per month and during the Internship Period of 3 months – Rs.10,000/- per month. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Industrial Development Bank of India.