IDBI Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested in banking sector, here comes wonderful job opportunities for them. The IDBI Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the IDBI Recruitment 2021 for various posts of Executives on contract basis for its different branches and offices across the country. Candidates who are interested and eligible can check the notification on the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in and apply as soon as possible.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Golden Chance to Become Officer With India Army, Salary Upto 2.17 Lakh | Check Post, Eligibility, Official Notification Here

The candidates must note that the online application process has already been started on August 4 and the last date to apply is August 18, 2021. Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts in GAIL, No Exam Required | Know Qualification, Eligibility Details Here

For the information of the candidates, the job contract will be for a one-year period, with the possibility of a two-year extension based on satisfactory performance, fulfillment of required e-learning certifications, and the availability of vacancies. The candidates must take note that the online examination for the IDBI Recruitment 2021 will be conducted on September 5. Also Read - WBPSC Prelims 2021 Exam Date: West Bengal Civil Services Exam Dates Announced, Admit Card to be Out on August 6

IDBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details:

The IDBI in its notification has clearly mentioned that the recruitment drive will fill 920 vacancies of the executives in the IDBI.

IDBI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

According to the IDBI policy, the candidate must have graduated with a minimum of 55 per cent (50 per cent for SC/ST/PWD) from a recognised university.

IDBI Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As per the job notification, the candidates applying for the posts should be between the age of 20 to 25 years.

IDBI Recruitment 2021: Application fee

All the candidates except SC/ST and PWD have to pay Rs 1000 as application fee. The candidates from the SC/ST/PWD category have to pay Rs 200 as application fee.

IDBI Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply