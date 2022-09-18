IDBI Recruitment 2022: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited applications from eligible Indian candidates to apply for the posts of Head – Data Analytics and others on a contract basis. Interested candidates can send their application form to recruitment@idbi.co.in on or before September 30. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 03 posts will be filled in the Bank. For more details on the IDBI Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Subject-Wise CBSE 10th 12th Sample Papers, Marking Scheme Here

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Start Date of receiving of Application: September 16, 2022

Last Date of receiving of Application: September 30, 2022

IDBI Bank Vacancy Details

Head – Data Analytics: 01 post.

Head – Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance: 01 post.

Deputy CTO (Digital): 01 post.

IDBI Bank Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification

Head – Data Analytics: Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in Statistics or any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies.

: Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies. Deputy CTO (Digital): Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies.

IDBI Bank Selection Procedure

The selection process will comprise of:- (i) Preliminary screening and shortlisting based on the eligibility criteria, candidate’s qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications.

The candidature, after preliminary screening and without verification of documents, will be provisional and will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the originals when a candidate reports for PRMT/PI (if called).

Only such shortlisted candidates who qualify in Personal Interview and are sufficiently high in the merit list will be shortlisted for further selection. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download IDBI Bank Recruitment Notification

How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to send their application to "recruitment@idbi.co.in" mentioning the Name of the Post in the subject line. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — idbibank.in.