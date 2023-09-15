Home

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Apply For 600 Junior Assistant Manager posts at idbibank.in

The selection process for IDBI's Junior Assistant Manager will include an Online Test followed by a personal interview of the candidates who pass the primary examination.

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) commenced the application process for multiple vacant positions of Junior Assistant Manager on Friday, September 15. They will continue to accept applications till September 30. Candidates can register on the official website of the IDBI bank at – idbibank.in. This latest recruitment drive by the IDBI bank aims to fill a total of 600 vacancies. The test for the position of Junior Assistant Manager will be taking place on October 20. The competitive examination is going to be of an objective type.

Eligibility Criteria For IDBI Recruitment 2023

In order to be eligible, candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university by the Government of India or an equivalent qualification.

On the other hand, an aspirant between the ages of 20 and 25 years can apply for the various openings by the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI).

The selection for IDBI’s Junior Assistant Manager will be based on the candidate’s performance in the Online Test. Those who qualify for the exam will have to undergo a personal interview.

Application Fee For IDBI Recruitment 2023

Applicants with SC/ST/PWD certificates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200. As for all other categories of candidates, the application fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000.

Check notification here.

https://www.idbibank.in/pdf/careers/Detailed-Advertisement-Jr-Asst-Mgr-IDBI-Bank-PGDBF-2023-24.pdf

Steps To Apply For The IDBI Recruitment 2023

Those who wish to apply for the latest IDBI recruitment drive 2023 can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: First of all, go to the official website of the IDBI Bank at idbibank.in

Step 2: Once you reach the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ tab

Step 3: Next, click on the link “Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager through Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF – 2023 – 24”

Step 4: After that, register yourself on the website

Step 5: Fill out the application form as per your category

Step 6: Pay the application fee, and hit the ‘Submit’ button

Step 7: As the last step, download the application form, and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates will also be able to directly apply for vacancies at – https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/idbisep23.

