Home

Education

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 114 Posts Begins, Check Steps To Apply Here

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 114 Posts Begins, Check Steps To Apply Here

The candidates who are eligible and interested for the posts can apply online via the official website of the bank i.e. idbibank.in.

The IDBI Bank was on December 19, 2020 reclassified as an associate company due to the reduction of LIC shareholding to 49.24 per cent

Employment News: IDBI Bank Limited has started the registration process for IDBI SO Recruitment 2023 on February 21, 2023. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the posts can apply online via the official website of the bank i.e. idbibank.in. The candidates can also apply through the official link available on IBPS at ibps.in.

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is March 3, 2023. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the position.

You may like to read

This recruitment drive will fill up 114 posts of Specialist Officer in the organisation.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Go to the official site of IDBI at idbibank.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

Click on SO recruitment apply online link available on the page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees:

The application fees for General, EWS & OBC category is ₹1000/- (Application fee + Intimation charges), including GST. The candidates who are from the SC/ST category will have to pay ₹Rs.200/- (Intimation charges only) including GST.

The payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.