JEE Main: The National Testing Agency (NTA) organises the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main every year for admission to B. Tech, B. Arch and courses. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

Here is a list of top engineering entrance exams other than JEE Main:

VITEEE: Vellore Institute of Technology conducts the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE). Students seeking admissions to Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programmes offered at VIT Campuses i.e. Vellore, Chennai, Amravati and Bhopal can apply for VITEEE. VITEEE is conducted for admissions to at least 20 B.Tech Programmes including Bio Technology, Bio-Medical, Civil, Chemical, Computer Science, CSE (with sepcialisation in Bio Informatics), ECE, EEE, EIE, IT, Mechanical (Energy Engineering), Mechanical (Automotive Engineering), Production & Industrial Engineering etc.

AEEE: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Deemed to be University) conducts the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) for admission into the undergraduate engineering programmes offered by the University. The authorities conduct the AEEE 2022 as both a computer-based test as well as pen and paper test. AEEE 2022 will be conducted in two phases, in June and July, and the registration process has started at amrita.edu.

SRMJEEE: SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination is used by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology for admitting students to BTech programmes offered by SRMIST campuses at (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli) and Delhi NCR Campus – Ghaziabad (UP). They can also apply for admission to SRM University – Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. To apply for the test, go to srmist.edu.in and click on the link for BTech admissions 2022-23.

BITSAT: Engineering aspirants can take the BITSAT exam for admission to engineering courses offered by Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. To register for the exam, visit bitsadmission.com. Apart from these four exams, students can also consider IPU CET, KIITEE and COMEDK exams.

They can also appear for state-level entrance exams like KCET, MHT CET, TS EAMCET, WBJEE, etc.

JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. The candidates will thus benefit in the following ways: