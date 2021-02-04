IGNOU TEE December 2020: Today is the last date to fill the application form for IGNOU’s December 2020 term-end-examination. However, candidates will be charged a late fee of Rs 1000 along with Rs 150 towards the course fee if they choose to fill the application form now. Students can visit the official portal at exam.ignou.ac.in and apply by today. Notably, a student is eligible to apply for the December session only if they submitted all their assignments for their respective courses. Also Read - IGNOU July Admission Process Extended, Apply Now At ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE 2020 will be held in February 2021. Also Read - IGNOU December TEE 2020 Application Dates Extended At ignou.ac.in, Register by 31st December

IGNOU December TEE 2020 Exam: How to apply online Also Read - IGNOU Extends Deadline For Submission of June Term End Exam Forms | Check New Date Here

Step 1: Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Term End Exam Form’

Step 3: Go through instructions. Check the declaration form

Step 4: Enter all the details asked including programme code, enrolment number

Step 5: Select the payment mode

Step 6: You will be asked your date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course.

Step 7: Submit the form. Make the fee payment.

Step 8: Download the receipt

It is important for candidates to note that exam centres will be allotted on first come first serve basis.