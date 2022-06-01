IGNOU July Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University(IGNOU) has started the registration process for a fresh admission cycle for July 2022 session. Candidates who wish to take admissions into Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses can apply online through the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The registration process will end on July 31, 2022. “The July 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced from today (30/05/2022). Last date of Fresh-Admissions for the July 2022 Session is 31st July 2022,” IGNOU in a tweet said.Also Read - IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates; Apply For 1544 Posts at idbibank.in| Check Salary Here

The July 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced from today (30/05/2022). Last date of Fresh-Admissions for the July 2022 Session is 31st July 2022. https://t.co/pagTvEQgzi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 30, 2022

Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Physical Education 2022 Exam Tomorrow: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to fill out the IGNOU Application form.

IGNOU July Admission 2022: Here’s How to Apply

Visit the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Register yourself on the portal by providing the applicant’s name, mobile number, and others.

Fill out the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee, if any. Submit the application form.

Download the IGNOU Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can apply online through the direct link given below: