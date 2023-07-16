Home

Education

IGNOU Admission 2023: Fresh, Re-Registration Dates Extended Till July 31; Apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU Admission 2023: Fresh, Re-Registration Dates Extended Till July 31; Apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU Admission 2023: Eligible candidates can check and apply for the same by visiting the official portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU Admission 2023: Fresh, Re-Registration Dates Extended Till July 31; Apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)

IGNOU July Admission 2023 Registration Dates: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Sunday extended the dates for fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2023 session till July 31. Eligible candidates can check and apply for the same by visiting the official portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For Online programmes, aspiring candidates must visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Taking to the Microblogging site, IGNOU tweeted,” The last date for fresh admission/re-registration for the July 2023 session has been extended till 31st July 2023. Admission Portals: ODL Programs-https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Online Mode Programs- https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.”

Trending Now

The last date for fresh admission/re-registration for the July 2023 session has been extended till 31st July 2023. Admission Portals:

ODL Programs- https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF

Online Mode Programs-https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua Re-registration Portal:https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 16, 2023

You may like to read

IGNOU Admission 2023: How to Apply For Re-Registration?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Check details here.

Visit the official website https://ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login. On the homepage, look for the ‘New Registration’ option. If you have registered yourself, then login into your account. Fill up the application form. Upload the documents. Pay the application fee. Submit your IGNOU re-registration form. Download the IGNOU re-registration form and take a printout of it for future reference.

IGNOU Admission 2023: List of Documents to Upload

Before proceeding for filling up the form online the applicant must have the following:-

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB) Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB) Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

It is necessary to scan documents from your originals. Once you have uploaded the document, click the next button you will get the Form preview option. Save/Print your form for future reference. For more details, visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES