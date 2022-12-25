IGNOU Admissions 2022: Last Day To Register For BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing Exam Today | Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the registration process of entrance exams 2023 for admissions in BEd, PhD and BSc Nursing courses on Sunday (December 25).

Interested candidates can register for the application on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Admissions 2023: Steps to register

To fill out the entrance exam form, visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023’ link.

Read the instructions properly and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

Download the entrance exam form and take a printout for future reference