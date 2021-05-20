New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the results for the Term End Examination (TEE) 2020. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the university i.e. http://ignou.ac.in/. Also Read - NTA IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd Admission Test 2021 Application Process Extended | Details Here

The candidates must note that along with the result, the application form for the re-evaluation process of the December TEE result 2020-21 is also available on the site.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Go to the website, http://ignou.ac.in/

On the homepage, check the ‘Results’ tab

Now, click on the ‘Term End’ link

Click on the 2020 exam result notification

Enter enrolment number and submit

The result will appear on the screen

Take a printout and save a copy

According to the reports, all the other results of term-end exams, assignments, practicals and project awards are being prepared by the university.

Students who want to get their results re-evaluated can submit their forms by 31 May. The facility is for those students whose maximum 30 days submission is over.

Owing to the growing COVID cases in the country, the university has postponed the term-end examination scheduled to be held in June. For their benefit, the date has been extended as many students could not submit their forms owing to the difficulties due to COVID-19 .

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from 15 June but now stands deferred until further notice. The new dates will be announced at least 21 days prior to the examination.