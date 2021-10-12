IGNOU June TEE 2021: Central University IGNOU has declared its June 2021 term end exam result on Tuesday on its official website. Eligible candidates can check the results from the official website which is at ignou.ac.in. The exam was held from Sept 27 to Oct 6 in an offline mode. Meanwhile, the admit cards were issued on September 14, 2021. The exams were held for candidates who were unable to complete the Sept 2020 and March 2021 exams.Also Read - IGNOU Announces December TEE 2020 Result at ignou.ac.in, CHECK Details Here

IGNOU June TEE 2021: How to check the score

For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps to check the IGNOU June TEE 2021 result.

Go to the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University(IGNOU) which is at ignou.ac.in.

Check the Section that reads ‘Alert’ present on the home page.

Now click on the link that reads ‘Result for Term End June 2021 Exam’.

Now the candidate will be redirected to a new window. Enter the necessary credentials such as enrollment number. Click on Submit option.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download, and take a printout of the IGNOU June TEE 2021 result for future reference.

The notice on the website reads “In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled.” The exam is usually conducted in June. However, this year due to COVID 19 pandemic, the university has rescheduled the examination to August and September.

A candidate needs to submit an assignment based on the subjects. Later the candidate obtains marks out of 100, which further is converted to 30 per cent. Similarly, the theory paper is of 100 marks which is later converted into 70 per cent. Hence, the final result is based on the sum of 70 er cent of theory marks and 30 per cent of assignment marks.